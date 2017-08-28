Compassionate Beachgoers Work Together to Help a Stranded Young Humpback Whale Get Back to Sea

Upon seeing a giant juvenile humpback whale who had become accidentally beached upon the sands of Praia Rasa in Buzios, Brazil, a group of compassionate people worked together in order to get the young rorqual back to sea. Using buckets of water and various digging implements to dig high a pit big enough to use the high tide to float the stranded whale back to sea.

It was beached for over 24 hours, but on Thursday a humpback whale found its way back to the sea, thanks to a high tide and the rescue efforts of hundreds gathered on the beach of Praia Rasa, in Buzios, Brazil. …

A local news report (in Portugese) explaining this amazing rescue.

via ABC News