A Comparison of the Various Cuts of Ridley Scott’s Original ‘Blade Runner’ Film

Slate Magazine presents a video where they compare the various cuts of Ridley Scott‘s original Blade Runner film to help you decide which version is best for you to watch.

A Comparison of the Various Cuts of Ridley Scott's Original 'Blade Runner' Film

