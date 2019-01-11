Heart Wrenching Covers of ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Hotel California’ Performed Live on Harp Guitar

Jamie Dupuis, the remarkably talented musician who performs absolutely gorgeous cover versions of classic rock songs with his acoustic harp guitar, performed truly heart wrenching covers of both “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd and “Hotel California” by The Eagles to a live audience. For each song, Dupuis simultaneously captured the vocal line, the bassline and the solo all while keeping the song moving forward with the basic melody.
Comfortably Numb (Song #1) – Hotel California (Song #2) 6:53 – Live camera video, not professional recording quality! Thanks for watching!?