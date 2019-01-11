Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Heart Wrenching Covers of ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Hotel California’ Performed Live on Harp Guitar

by at on

Jamie Dupuis, the remarkably talented musician who performs absolutely gorgeous cover versions of classic rock songs with his acoustic harp guitar, performed truly heart wrenching covers of both “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd and “Hotel California” by The Eagles to a live audience. For each song, Dupuis simultaneously captured the vocal line, the bassline and the solo all while keeping the song moving forward with the basic melody.

Comfortably Numb (Song #1) – Hotel California (Song #2) 6:53 – Live camera video, not professional recording quality! Thanks for watching!?




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP