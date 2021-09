Cockatiel Plays Peekaboo with a Nest of Baby Birds

An adult cockatiel adorably uttered the words “peek-a-boo” to three little baby birds before ducking his head behind their ceramic nest. He then repeated the phrase and produced comforting clucking noises. The chicks were unsure of what the older bird was saying he certainly got their attention nonetheless. According to their human, he was just trying to keep them company.

(translated) Brother cockatiel makes his brothers play games so they don’t get scared.

