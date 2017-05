Coke Habit by Dress Code is a first person narrated account, told in brand’s iconic colors, of a man named Mike who struggled with a severe Coca-Cola addiction during his teenage years, the pain of withdrawal and how he found his way out of it in the end.

The Summer after 10th grade Mike spent two solid weeks with horrible horrible migraines, dizziness, blind spots and tunnel vision—he didn’t know what it was… This is the story of his Coke Habit.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips