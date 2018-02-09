Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Animated Pictorial of 110+ Years of Amsterdam’s Damrak as Seen Through a Store Window

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In the very clever animated pictorial “Passing By“, the very talented, award winning illustration team Job, Joris & Marieke shows the styles of the past hundred years of the highly traveled Damrak in Amsterdam as seen through the window of the De Bijenkorf department store. This animation is part of the “Room on the Roof” installation sponsored by the store.

Job, Joris & Marieke found the inspiration for this film came at the big department store De Bijenkorf located at the centre of Amsterdam. It has always been famous for its beautiful shop window decorations. It has shown the work of famous painter Karel Appel, but also the work of Viktor and Rolf has been at display. But animation trio Job, Joris & Marieke wondered what the view must have been like from the shop window throughout time. How did the street change? How did the passers-by change? And what historical events took place? And that’s how the short film came to life. The film can be seen in the shop window of De Bijenkorf in Amsterdam from the 22nd of January.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy