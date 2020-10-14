Classic Kid’s Board Games Reimagined as Horror Films

Nashville merchandise designer Justin Bryant of 1126 Art Studio has created a brilliant poster series in which the innocent classic children’s board games such as “Mouse Trap”, “Don’t Break the Ice”, and “Don’t Wake Daddy” are reimagined as creepy horror films. His first poster of the series was for “Hungry, Hungry Hippos”. Posters from this series can be purchased through the 1126 Art Studio online store.

New series I’m making to pass the time while work is still scarce. I wanted to revisit an older idea I had, while also comparing how my skills have changed, and do a new version of a Hungry Hippos horror movie poster. Finishing this poster sparked the desire to explore this concept more, child games twisted into a scary/dark/horror theme, so I’ve turned it onto a series and will continue to add to it.

Bryant also adds great detail by assigninng studios, production houses, and even directors to these fictional films. For example, his “Candyland” poster prominently features director Tim Burton.

This one is a tad different, as it most likely wouldn’t be considered a “horror” film, but letting Tim Burton handle this title just felt right. I mean, a giant snake made out of black licorice? Come on now.

via Nerdist