Chromogenesis, Beads Paint and Oil Randomly Move Together to Evoke a Celestial Sky

While taking a break from his studies, nature photographer Tyler Hulett mixed $40 worth of art paint with oil and captured the results with his camera. The resulting film entitled “Chromogenesis“, offers a sense of resounding calm as the beads of color randomly move together in a way as to evoke a sense of an extraterrestrial world of starry skies.

Scenes of paint and oil combine to create something out of this world. Beautiful textures and ambient motion. Each chapter is its own coherent evolving sequence with more paint, motion, or evolution from the previous scene.

