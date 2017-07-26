Chris Melling Has an Unbelievable Run of Pool Shots During the World Pool Series Tour

Professional pool and snooker player Chris “The Magician” Melling had an unbelievable run of pool shots while facing off against Mika Immonen during the third leg of the World Pool Series tour 2017 in Queens, New York City.
via reddit
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
Professional pool and snooker player Chris “The Magician” Melling had an unbelievable run of pool shots while facing off against Mika Immonen during the third leg of the World Pool Series tour 2017 in Queens, New York City.
via reddit
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!