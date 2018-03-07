Charles Bradley Performs a Magnificently Soulful Live Cover of the Song ‘Changes’ by Black Sabbath

In April 2016, the incredibly talented Charles Bradley, the “Screaming Eagle of Soul”, performed a magnificent cover of the Black Sabbath song “Changes” with an incredible voice so evocative of such vocal legends as Otis Redding and James Brown. Bradley shared with the Toronto Star that while he didn’t normally listen to the band, this song meant a great deal to him. He further stated that the lyrics spoke to him while his mother was ill, so much so that he had also named his 2016 album Changes after the song.

Charles Bradley sings the powerful cover as part of another session of the Newsroom Concert Series. Bradley’s album, also called ‘Changes’, was released in April, 2016.

Bradley sadly passed away on September 23, 2017 due to the ravages stomach cancer. The world certainly misses his incredible voice.

via reddit