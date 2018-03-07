Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Charles Bradley Performs a Magnificently Soulful Live Cover of the Song ‘Changes’ by Black Sabbath

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In April 2016, the incredibly talented Charles Bradley, the “Screaming Eagle of Soul”, performed a magnificent cover of the Black Sabbath song “Changes” with an incredible voice so evocative of such vocal legends as Otis Redding and James Brown. Bradley shared with the Toronto Star that while he didn’t normally listen to the band, this song meant a great deal to him. He further stated that the lyrics spoke to him while his mother was ill, so much so that he had also named his 2016 album Changes after the song.

Charles Bradley sings the powerful cover as part of another session of the Newsroom Concert Series. Bradley’s album, also called ‘Changes’, was released in April, 2016.

Bradley sadly passed away on September 23, 2017 due to the ravages stomach cancer. The world certainly misses his incredible voice.

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP