Celebrities Read Mean Tweets About Jimmy Kimmel For His 50th Birthday

by at on

For Jimmy Kimmel’s 50th birthday special on Jimmy Kimmel Live, celebrities read mean tweets directed at the late night host that were written by random people on Twitter. Ray Romano, Michael Keaton, Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Howard Stern, David Spade, Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Bell, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer, Liam Neeson, Larry David, Mike Tyson, Jeff Bridges, Zach Galifianakis, Kim Kardashian West, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence, David Letterman, and Will Ferrell all came out to send birthday wishes to their friend.

