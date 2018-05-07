Laughing Squid

Beautiful Black and White Photos of Industrious Cats Who Accompany Their Humans to Work

by at on

Italian photographer Marian Zampieri, who refers to herself as a “catographer”, has captured for her series “C-AT Work“, absolutely stunning black and white photos of the industrious cats who happily accompany their beloved humans to work every day. Zampieri stated that the focus of this photo series was not only to show the bond between cat and human, but the wonderful adaptability of these amazing creatures.

The goal of this project is always to try to capture the beauty of the relationship that is created between cats and people with whom they share most of the time, demonstrating the great dignity and incredible adaptability of these animals in any situation. All seasoned by the setting that the most diverse work environments can give, creating the astonishment that can be born seeing the cats placed in environments where we are not used to see them.

