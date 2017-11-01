A Striking Photo Series of Beautiful Adoptable Black Cats Posing Against a Dark Background

Los Angeles photographer Casey Elise, who previously captured the quiet elegance of adoptable cats who are blind or have limited eyesight in hopes of finding them a new home, has put together another striking photo series in which she posed beautiful and adoptable black cats from West Los Angeles Animal Services and Milo’s Sanctuary against a dark background in ordder to emphasize their unique features and personalities. Just like black dogs, cats with darker coats have a harder time getting adopted, which is why, per a post on Bored Panda, Elise embarked on this project.
For this series, I photographed black cats against a black background to emphasize their beauty and showcase their personalities. Black cats have the lowest adoption rates and the highest euthanasia rates, in part because they typically don’t photograph well. I wanted to show that it is possible to get beautiful pictures of black cats. I hope my photos inspire people to adopt black cats and to volunteer for their local shelter.
via Bored Panda, My Modern Met