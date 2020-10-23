A Territorial Older Cat Silently Prevents a Younger Dog From Passing Through Doorway

In a textbook case of the “You Shall Not Pass” meme, a rather territorial older cat named Kit blocked the walkway of a younger dog named Brewster with just a stare and a swipe. An evidently intimidated Brewster did his very best to respond to his human’s calls to come and even made a few false starts but in the end, Kit won this silent battle hands down.

I recorded my dog at home in Belfast, he’s called Brewster and he’s trying to get into the living room past our cat called Kit, but as you can see the cat is definitely the boss lol the cat she is 17 and our dog is 8 years old!