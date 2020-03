Clair Luvcat, the rather accommodating human belonging to the seven beautiful felines of CreamHeroes, knew that her cats really liked plastic containers, so she went ahead and build her own version of a “capsule hotel” for kitties. The feline crew seemed to really enjoy themselves inside the jars and really didn’t want to let Claire finish construction.

