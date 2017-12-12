Casey Neistat Luxuriates in the Emirates Airlines First Class Suite Wearing a Bright Red Sweatsuit

The legroom is ridiculous. You could fit a small family down here. If you were eight feet tall, you still couldn’t use up all this leg room. If you were a circus clown wearing stilts, you still couldn’t use up all this leg room.

Filmmaker Casey Neistat , no stranger to first class upgrades , traveled from Brussels to Dubai in the very lap of luxury, the quite opulent First Class Suite on Emirates Airlines while dressed in a bright red Christmas meme sweatsuit . The suite includes a sliding door for privacy, a well stocked cabinet with all sorts of skin care, a closet, a 35″ television, a private bathroom, bed turndown service and lots and lots of legroom.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!