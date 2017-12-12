Laughing Squid

Casey Neistat Luxuriates in the Emirates Airlines First Class Suite Wearing a Bright Red Sweatsuit

by at on

Casey Neistat United Emirates First Class Suite

Filmmaker Casey Neistat, no stranger to first class upgrades, traveled from Brussels to Dubai in the very lap of luxury, the quite opulent First Class Suite on Emirates Airlines while dressed in a bright red Christmas meme sweatsuit. The suite includes a sliding door for privacy, a well stocked cabinet with all sorts of skin care, a closet, a 35″ television, a private bathroom, bed turndown service and lots and lots of legroom.

The legroom is ridiculous. You could fit a small family down here. If you were eight feet tall, you still couldn’t use up all this leg room. If you were a circus clown wearing stilts, you still couldn’t use up all this leg room.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



