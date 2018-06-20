Cartoonist Shares the Hilarious Reaction Her Outspoken Dad Had to His Unusual Father’s Day Gift

Cartoonist Lauren Lorenzo of the monthly series eLL cartoons, which hilariously document the inadvertently funny interactions between herself and her family, shared how her outspoken Dad reacted to the unusual personal care gift she gave to him for Father’s Day.

It’s a loofah you don’t know what a loofah is? A loofah is a spongy thing that you use to clean your

body. This is your Father’s Day gift. This fucking thing it’s nice in the shower. …it’s a loofah. Happy Father’s Day.