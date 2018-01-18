A Car Spins Out on Icy Road Just As a News Reporter Mentions Cars Spinning Out on Icy Roads

A WSB-TV reporter stood on an overpass, which looked down on Georgia State Route 400 in Atlanta, and talked to viewers on live television about the importance of safe driving on icy roads. Just as the reporter mentioned that drivers have actually been careful, a car began to spin out on the highway behind him and slid into the ditch.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.