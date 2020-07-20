Calling Cats in Different Languages Until They Respond

Self-described “cat maestro” G. Catt conducted an interesting experiment where he called out to different cats on the street in various languages to see which one would cause them to respond. The overwhelming response came from the German call “Stardenburdenhardenbart”. According to Urban Dictionary, the word has many different meanings.

Stardenburdenhardenbart is originated from Germany. It has many versions, but this one can mean a lot of things for example “I love you” “hey” “look at me” “come here”. It’s used to get the attention of animals. And it works because it’s funny and has a really interesting pronunciation.

Here’s the original video in Russian.

