A Beautiful Butterfly Brilliantly Disguised as a Dead Leaf

In August 2018, traveler LIFE You Only Live Once posted a fascinating video of what appeared to be a dead, dried up leaf suddenly turning into a brilliantly colored butterfly. This butterfly, known as kallima inachus or more familiarly as the dead leaf nymphalid, uses this brilliant form of camouflage to hide in plain sight. These butterflies are found mostly in southeast Asia and will sometimes show up in private gardens or perhaps along a path in the Himalayan Jungle.

Very rare video clip of a butterfly in the sub himalayan jungles..See how it looks like a dry leaf of a tree..this confuses the predators and the butterfly is safe.. Nature gave me a chance to film this superb beautiful butterfly.