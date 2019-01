Photographer Bella Foxwell, who describes herself as “door obsessive”, has created The Doors of London, a charming Instagram photo series that captures the simple yet creative elegance of front doors throughout London and (sometimes) other European countries. The prolific use of rich, bright colors in the door paint and adorning flowers contrast beautifully with the often gloomy, gray skies of the city and show the pride that Londoners take in their home.

via My Modern Met