A Well Armed Bride and Groom ‘Cut’ a Propane-Filled Wedding Cake in the Black Rock Desert Back in 1996

I shot this video in 1996, prior to the official start of Burning Man , when Doc and Honeybadger invited a group of their closest friends to help them celebrate their recent marriage in a very unique way. In the Black Rock Desert , miles away from camp, a special wedding cake had been constructed that housed numerous propane tanks and the bride and groom, along with their friends, “cut” the cake using a variety of firearms .

