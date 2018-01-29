Laughing Squid

A Well Armed Bride and Groom ‘Cut’ a Propane-Filled Wedding Cake in the Black Rock Desert Back in 1996

by at on

Propane Wedding Cake Cutting

I shot this video in 1996, prior to the official start of Burning Man, when Doc and Honeybadger invited a group of their closest friends to help them celebrate their recent marriage in a very unique way. In the Black Rock Desert, miles away from camp, a special wedding cake had been constructed that housed numerous propane tanks and the bride and groom, along with their friends, “cut” the cake using a variety of firearms.

