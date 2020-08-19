Ol’ Yellow Eyes Is Back, An Album of Crooning Oldies by Brett Spiner of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

In 1991, the incredibly talented performer Brent Spiner recorded Ol’ Yellow Eyes Is Back, an album of popular songs from the 1930s and 1940s. The album title paid clever homage to both the Frank Sinatra album Ol’ Blue Eyes Is Back and to Lieutenant Commander Data, the android character he played on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Tracklist

1 Time After Time

2 The Very Thought Of You

3 More Than You Know

4 Toot Toot Tootsie

5 Embraceable You

6 It’s A Sin (To Tell A Lie)

7 Long, Long Time

8 Carolina In The Morning

9 Marie

10 Zing! Went The Strings Of My Heart

11 When I Fall In Love

12 Goodnight, Sweetheart