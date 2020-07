Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Four absolutely adorable Borzois, a breed known for their very long noses, adorably peeked their big snouts through a curtained window at one time in order to find out what was going on outside. Each dog eventually revealed their entire face but found that the window could not accommodate more than three of them at one time.

This event happens rather often and can often include their golden retriever sibling.

via Infinite Objects