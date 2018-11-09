Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Playful Border Collie Prefers to Skate On a Shiny Rock Around a Slippery Parking Lot Instead of Fetching It

by at on

A very playful and clever border collie named Archie hilariously fooled his waiting human, who wanted him to fetch a shiny rock that was kicked up during their daily walk. After his first attempt to pick it up, however Archie decided that he’d prefer to skate around the slippery parking lot on that rock instead.

Archie, my border collie was 16-weeks-old when I got him. I suffer with back pain, so I taught him to pick up my remote control, my mobile telephone and more…One day, I kicked a brick off the path when I turned around, he was barking at it and trying to pick it up. Then he put his paws on it and started to skate along on it.

Dog Skates Around Parking Lot on a Rock



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP