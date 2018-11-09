Playful Border Collie Prefers to Skate On a Shiny Rock Around a Slippery Parking Lot Instead of Fetching It

A very playful and clever border collie named Archie hilariously fooled his waiting human, who wanted him to fetch a shiny rock that was kicked up during their daily walk. After his first attempt to pick it up, however Archie decided that he’d prefer to skate around the slippery parking lot on that rock instead.

Archie, my border collie was 16-weeks-old when I got him. I suffer with back pain, so I taught him to pick up my remote control, my mobile telephone and more…One day, I kicked a brick off the path when I turned around, he was barking at it and trying to pick it up. Then he put his paws on it and started to skate along on it.