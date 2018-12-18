Australian Photographer Captures Stunning Images of Body Surfers Blending Into Ocean Waves

For his “Inner Atlas” series, Australian photographer Trent Mitchell captured absolutely stunning photos of free-spirited body surfers as they rode the waters and blended their bodies into the waves of the ocean. Amongst Mitchell’s subjects was filmmaker Robert Sherwood, who created a short film about the photographer and his seaside project.
A short film focusing on devoted Australian photographer, Trent Mitchell and his experimental pursuits with the medium of photography. The film documents the creative process Trent takes to achieve his latest bodysurf series: Inner Atlas.
via PetaPixel