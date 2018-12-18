Australian Photographer Captures Stunning Images of Body Surfers Blending Into Ocean Waves

A short film focusing on devoted Australian photographer, Trent Mitchell and his experimental pursuits with the medium of photography. The film documents the creative process Trent takes to achieve his latest bodysurf series: Inner Atlas.

