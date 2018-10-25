Why Blue Öyster Cult’s ‘Don’t Fear the Reaper’ Is Really a Love Song Despite Its Obsession With Death

In a detailed analysis, the knowledgeable music essayist Polyphonic takes a look at the classic Blue Öyster Cult song “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“. He explains that while supernatural and horror themes are present, the song is actually a love song, that the lyrics are about transcending death together after life is over. Much of this misunderstood song’s sense of haunting comes from the dichotomous dissonance between the soothing mellow vocals and the incredibly sobering lyrics.

“Don’t Fear the Reaper” is actually a love song at its heart. Songwriter Bob Dharma explained what he was trying to get at with the song, saying “The whole idea of the Reaper was that if there was another sphere of existence, maybe lovers could bridge that gap if their love was strong enough.” … a song made creepy by its dissonance – themes of love and death in warm, shared harmonies and it makes us reflect on our own mortality.