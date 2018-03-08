Aviation photographer Norman Graf captured amazing footage of Lt. Brandon Hempler, a F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, performing a low transition takeoff directly over the heads of amazed spectators.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.