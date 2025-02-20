Incredibly Rare Footage of a Deep Sea Black Seadevil Anglerfish Rising to the Water’s Surface

Ocean photographer David Jara Boguñá of Condrik-Tenerife captured stunning footage of a female black seadevil anglerfish rising to the surface of the waters near the Canary Islands. It’s truly rare to capture images of anglers within their deep sea habitat and even more rare to find one trying to come to the surface.

(translated) This could be the world’s first recorded sighting of an adult black devil or abyssal anglerfish (Melanocetus johnsonii) alive, in broad daylight and on the surface… The reason for its presence in such shallow waters is uncertain. It may be due to illness, an upwelling current, fleeing from a predator, etc.

Sadly, the surprisingly tiny fish died upon reaching the surface, however her body will be used for research, according to the Tenerife Weekly.

After determining that the fish had died, the biologist stated that they treated it as a sample in a water container and transferred it to the Museum of Nature and Archeology (MUNA) in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.