A Chilling Black Mirror Mashup Combing 2017 News Footage With Eerily Similar Series Storylines

In a rather chilling promotional mashup for the fourth season premiere of the sublime Charlie Brooker/Netflix series Black Mirror, news footage from 2017 is seamlessly combined with the dystopian storylines from all four seasons of the series. The most eerie thing about this rather seamless mashup is that the bright line of absurdity that should between reality and fiction, is profoundly indistinguishable.

There’s only one way to say goodbye to 2017. Six new Black Mirror stories, now streaming.

The fourth season of Black Mirror begins streaming today, December 29, 2017 – the last Friday of the year.

Okay so Black Mirror S4 is up on Netflix. Hope you like it. — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) December 29, 2017