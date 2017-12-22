Laughing Squid

A Clever Parody of a Daytime Television Insurance Commercial Promoting the Benefits of Bitcoin

In a very clever parody of a typical daytime television life insurance commercial from Late Night with Seth Meyers, three women sat around a kitchen table at a suburban house clad in very tasteful outfits, playing gin and complaining about how to invest for retirement. One woman stated her Bitcoin strategy and proceeded to explain the concept of cryptocurrency, the ups and downs in the market and the price of a single Bitcoin. One woman named Margaret was immediately ready to buy in without question, while the other woman maintained a healthy dose of skepticism. As it turns out, the commercial was for something else entirely.

This message brought to you by the stock market. Gamble with your retirement the old-fashioned way.

