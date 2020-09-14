Beautiful Birds Composed From Flowers and Leaves

Land artist Hannah Bullen-Ryner creates absolutely beautiful birds that are composed of the flowers, leaves, and twigs that she finds on the ground. Each delicate feathered portrait is inspired by the nature that exists where Bullen-Ryner lives and some of them only last long enough for a photo to be taken. This ephemerality is what makes these birds so unique.

Using only natural materials found locally and no permanent fixings, each piece I form is inspired by the organic shapes of the natural environment around me. Originally a painter and a photographer, finding the medium of Landart has allowed my art and my connection to the Earth my soul so needed. … Within moments sometimes, my offerings fly away on the breeze.

via My Modern Met