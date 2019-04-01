A really amusing mashup of Smashing Pumpkins with rollercoaster footage, featuring singer Billy Corgan.
faster than the speed of sound…
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Lori Dorn at on
A really amusing mashup of Smashing Pumpkins with rollercoaster footage, featuring singer Billy Corgan.
faster than the speed of sound…
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved