Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beetlejuice Halloween Masks Featuring Adam and Barbara’s Scary Faces and a Pair of Eyeball Gloves

by at on

Beetlejuice Halloween Costumes

Rubie’s Costumes has released an creepy collection of Beetlejuice Halloween costumes featuring masks based on Adam and Barbara’s scary faces from the film and a pair of eyeball gloves.

Beetlejuice Halloween Costumes

Beetlejuice Halloween Costumes

via Technabob


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy