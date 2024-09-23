A Danceable Mashup That Combines Guns ‘n Roses With The Bee Gees and Leo Sayer
Remix master Bill McClintock created a highly danceable mashup that primarily combines the iconic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive”, the Guns ‘n Roses song “Rocket Queen”, and the Leo Sayer disco hit “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”, with a little help from a few others.
Music used in this mashup:
Guns N’ Roses – Rocket Queen
Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive
Leo Sayer – You Make Me Feel Like Dancing
White Zombie – Thunder Kiss ’65
Jimi Hendrix – Crosstown Traffic
Boston – Foreplay/Long Time