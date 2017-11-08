Beautiful Laser Cut Fluorescent Green Acrylic Cactus and Monstera Leaf Sculptures

Artist Nobel Truong has created a beautiful line of fluorescent green cactus and monstera leaf sculptures that are expertly laser cut out of translucent acrylic. Many of the cacti also fit into a lighted base that makes the acrylic softly glow from underneath. These sculptures are available for purchase through Truong’s site.
Acrylic cactus laser cut out of florescent green and fluorescent red acrylic. The fluorescent properties of the acrylic allows for the acrylic itself to glow in light. All cactus styles are cut to nest in the cactus table lamp base which can be purchased in combination with the cactus.
via Design Milk, Colossal