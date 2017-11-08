Beautiful Laser Cut Fluorescent Green Acrylic Cactus and Monstera Leaf Sculptures

Acrylic cactus laser cut out of florescent green and fluorescent red acrylic. The fluorescent properties of the acrylic allows for the acrylic itself to glow in light. All cactus styles are cut to nest in the cactus table lamp base which can be purchased in combination with the cactus.

