Team BlackSheep drone pilots RensenFPV and BanniUK teamed up to capture beautiful footage, edited by Aufmschlau.ch, of aerial drone flying through snow covered terrain in “Long Range Paradise 3.” We previously wrote about part 1 and 2 of their amazing ongoing series.
