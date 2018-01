A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:09am PST

Natasha Jones, an employee at the Einstein Bagel Company in Melbourne, Florida who works the drive-thru window, has taken it upon herself to document the adorable facial expressions of the dogs in the cars that come through. Some are curious, others are friendly, some are shy and more than a few are just waiting for that free doggie bagel she promised.

Stop by with your best friend & have a doggie bagel on me!

One dog that came to the window was actually a cat.

