The Baby Goats of Sunflower Creamery Farm Continue the Tradition of Summer Evening Runs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As we’ve written in the past, the wonderful people at the Sunflower Farm Creamery have made a tradition of going for a warm weather evening run have created an adorable tradition of going for a warm weather evening run with all of the season’s baby goats and the kids of 2017 were no exception. The little ones made their way around the Cumberland, Maine dairy farm before rushing in for their hard-earned dinner. Except for one little girl who preferred to march to her own tune.

This has become the kids daily routine. They love to run up and down the drive before bed! Then tme width=”750″ height=”422″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/EaaYFxzcR2c?rel=0″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen>