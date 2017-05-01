Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Aziz Ansari Tries to Rank His Favorite Kanye West Albums During a Round of 73 Random Questions

by at on

The very funny Aziz Ansari of the Netflix series Master of None answered 73 random questions posed to him by Joe Sabia of Vogue. During the interview, the high energy comedian made Sabia a smoothie, spoke Italian and attempted to rank his favorite Kanye West albums in order from best to worst.

On the eve of the Met Gala, “Master of None” co-creator Aziz Ansari makes us a smoothie while answering 73 unexpected questions. Aziz talks about his childhood crush on Elaine Benes, his displeasure with the term “foodie,” and tries to rank his favorite Kanye West albums.

Advertisements

More posts about: Humor


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.