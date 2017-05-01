Aziz Ansari Tries to Rank His Favorite Kanye West Albums During a Round of 73 Random Questions

The very funny Aziz Ansari of the Netflix series Master of None answered 73 random questions posed to him by Joe Sabia of Vogue. During the interview, the high energy comedian made Sabia a smoothie, spoke Italian and attempted to rank his favorite Kanye West albums in order from best to worst.

On the eve of the Met Gala, “Master of None” co-creator Aziz Ansari makes us a smoothie while answering 73 unexpected questions. Aziz talks about his childhood crush on Elaine Benes, his displeasure with the term “foodie,” and tries to rank his favorite Kanye West albums.