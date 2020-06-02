Engineer Builds a Clever Automated Hydraulic Hidden Entryway in His Back Porch to Access the Basement

An engineer quite cleverly built in an automated hydraulic hidden entryway that opens from the back porch into the basement. The man’s neighbors were so enthralled with this handy fix, they shared a video showing the door in action. They also answered the question about water intrusion.

This is a video of a family friend’s entryway into their basement. The dad who built it is an engineer and is not the dad talking in the video, but the one standing at the bottom of the stairs. Many people asked how water would stay out, there is a drain at the bottom of the stairs and then a sealed door into the basement.