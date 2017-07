As a nod to their fans, Super Deluxe remixed their very popular ASMR Glue Peeling Tingles, removing the narration and music but leaving the weirdly satisfying crunch as a woman peeled dried glittery glue from her hands, AMSR style.

You asked, we listened. Here’s a recut of our ASMR Glue Peeling video, now without music and 100% less “judgmental voiceover.”

The original video with narration and music.