Artist Painstakingly Reassembles a Bank of England Five Pound Note Out of Shredded Fiver Misprints

Reassembling 5 Pound Note

Martin John Callanan, a talented artist painstakingly reassembled a Bank of England Five Pound Note from a pile of misprinted, uncirculated shredded fivers. Callanan captured the entire reconstruction process in an amazing eleven-minute timelapse that shows just how much detail went into this piece.

A Bank of England five pound note reconstructed from shredded production waste. An animation made, during one work day, form the security shredded remnants of misprinted new polymer Five Pound banknotes (G series), which never made it into circulation.

via The Kid Should See This

