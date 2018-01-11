Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Artist Creates a Beautiful Series of Animated GIF Illustrations Inspired by Her Trip to Japan in 2017

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Looping Japan 2017 Day 1
Looping Japan 2017 Day 1

Looping Japan 2017 is a beautiful series of animated GIF illustrations, created by artist Clara Christine Wijaya, that were each inspired by sights taken in during her trip to Japan last March. Wijaya posted more animated illustrations and the photos that inspired them on Behance, Instagram, and her Facebook page.

I went to Japan for the second time last March 2017, this time I visited Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. And again, Japan still left me in awe with it’s perfection, cleanliness, politeness. Seriously, Japan is one of the finest place on earth.

For this series I’m taking my inspiration from how each city (or prefecture?) celebrating what they are proud of by having it’s own unique manhole design, therefore I created each day as a moving manhole, inspired from my holiday experience of that particular day. Why I created it looping? Maybe because I want my holiday to never ends.

images via Clara Christine Wijaya

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy