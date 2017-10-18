Around the World in Cut-Outs, A Collection of Photos With Whimsical Context Changing Paper Cut-Outs

A post shared by paperboyo (@paperboyo) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

In 2015 we wrote about photographer Paperboyo and the very clever way in which he used paper cutouts to instantly change the context of iconic landmarks around Europe. Since that time, Paperboyo widened his travel destinations to different continents and has put it all into a wonderful photo book entitled “Around the World in Cut-Outs“, which is available to pre-order for delivery in March 2018.

The world is so much more than it seems! With only paper, scissors, a camera, and his vivid imagination, globe-hopping artist Paperboyo transforms real iconic landmarks and settings around the world into works of art and amusement by just holding up a cutout and snapping a photo.

Some photos from Paperboyo’s travel around North America.

A post shared by paperboyo (@paperboyo) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

A post shared by paperboyo (@paperboyo) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

A post shared by paperboyo (@paperboyo) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

A post shared by paperboyo (@paperboyo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

A post shared by paperboyo (@paperboyo) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

A post shared by paperboyo (@paperboyo) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

A post shared by paperboyo (@paperboyo) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

via Colossal