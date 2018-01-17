Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Return of the Animation Floating Pen

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

This post was sponsored by Animation Floating Pen via Syndicate Ads.

Animation Floating Pen

Japan’s renowned creator & IT guru Satoshi Endo launched his first capsule collection of the world’s first Animation Floating Pen back in 2010, which featured a 6-frame animation of “walking man” and “swimming man”. After winning an international design award and after seven years of further development, the ‘Animation Floating Pen’ has returned on a Kickstarter project with more advanced designs and powerful variations.

Animation Floating Pen Detail

Now, they have three types of items:

  • Type A features optical illusions called barrier grid animation. This uses six-frame animation.
  • Type B features optical illusions called footstep animation, and it plays with the nature of human eyes which are attracted to strong contrast.
  • Type C features a new kind of barrier grid animation with a method specially developed for the item. The character in the pen switches the direction by shifting the pitch of the barrier grid. Their items could be an innovative addition to the world of barrier grid animation that has more than 100-year-old history.

Take a look below:

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy