The Return of the Animation Floating Pen

This post was sponsored by Animation Floating Pen via Syndicate Ads.

Japan’s renowned creator & IT guru Satoshi Endo launched his first capsule collection of the world’s first Animation Floating Pen back in 2010, which featured a 6-frame animation of “walking man” and “swimming man”. After winning an international design award and after seven years of further development, the ‘Animation Floating Pen’ has returned on a Kickstarter project with more advanced designs and powerful variations.

Now, they have three types of items:

Type A features optical illusions called barrier grid animation. This uses six-frame animation.

features optical illusions called barrier grid animation. This uses six-frame animation. Type B features optical illusions called footstep animation, and it plays with the nature of human eyes which are attracted to strong contrast.

features optical illusions called footstep animation, and it plays with the nature of human eyes which are attracted to strong contrast. Type C features a new kind of barrier grid animation with a method specially developed for the item. The character in the pen switches the direction by shifting the pitch of the barrier grid. Their items could be an innovative addition to the world of barrier grid animation that has more than 100-year-old history.

Take a look below: