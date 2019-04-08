A Forthright Animated History of the Camera

Filmmaker Andy Saladino of the Royal Ocean Film Society who posts animated video essays about animation, turned to the other side of the animation equations with a history of the camera. This history is rather cynical in nature, however there is a bright spot along the way. inspired by a brilliantly forthright essay by Richard Williams entitled “A Lecture on Man”.

People say that the modern world was built in the back of electricity but that was false, for it was the camera that showed men a life different from his own and quietly instructed him that that was actually the thing he’d always wanted all along…yes the camera was the source of much cynicism and narcissism and made so very many people feel quite miserable but it wasn’t entirely an evil for now and again there came an unanticipated by-product that occurred in the all-too-brief moments when man saw beyond himself – empathy something that no one could have imagined the camera would be so wonderful at revealing and something that just perhaps made it all worth it.