A Heartwarming Compilation of Animals Being Released Back Into the Wild

Wicked Wombat shared a wonderfully heartwarming compilation of animals being released from different forms of captivity and back into the wild.

Animals Being FREED For The First Time!

The video includes big cats, small birds, foxes, bear cubs, penguins, sea lions, otters, deer, elephants, a grateful chimpanzee, dogs, turtles, and even a little wombat. The reasons for captivity varied; some were due to unfortunate accidents, several were for species protection and medical issues, and sadly, some were heartbreaking.

A lady frees a stray pit bull from uncomfortable chains around its neck in Puerto Rico…A man buys over a hundred birds at Jakarta animal market only to then set them free…

