Andy Serkis Gives Us the History of His Motion Capture Performances

Actor Andy Serkis, best known for his portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes films, sat down with WIRED to share the history of his motion capture performances.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
Actor Andy Serkis, best known for his portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes films, sat down with WIRED to share the history of his motion capture performances.
Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.